Fans around the world are mourning the loss of K-pop singer Goo Hara. The 28-year-old singer and television star has unfortunately passed away and was found dead in her home by a friend on Saturday, November 23 as reported by the Gangnam District Police in Seoul.

“Around 6 p.m., Goo Hara’s housekeeper discovered her,” Commissioner Lee Yong Pyo of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said in a statement. “Based on an on-site inspection and testimony from her family, there are no suspicions of a crime. The housekeeper had maintained a close relationship with Goo Hara for a long time. She went to her home after she attempted to contact Goo Hara and received no response. There was a hand-written note found on a table in her living room. We will decide after consulting with the prosecution while considering her family’s opinion and the results of the on-site inspection. Nothing has been decided as of now.”

For those who don’t know, the star made her debut back in 2008 as part of the girl group, Kara, and had since gone to have a solo singing career along with appearing on many television shows. Her tragic death came just months after Goo was found unconscious in her Seoul home back in May. The singer reportedly took to Instagram and posted the word “Goodbye” sparking comments from concerned fans. She was found and taken to the hospital.

Back in June, the “Mamma Mia” singer took to social media and threatened legal action against malicious commenters and revealed that she had been diagnosed with depression. Her death has sparked many debates over the intense pressure of K-pop stardom, which is allegedly fueled by harsh online criticisms.

As fans know, Goo isn’t the only K-pop star to have tragically died this year. On October 15, 25-year-old Sulli was found dead in her home by apparent suicide. Back in 2017, 27-year-old singer Kim Jong-hyun also died after committing suicide in a studio apartment in Seoul.

RIP Goo!

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

