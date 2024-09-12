The K-pop girls were girling at the 2024 VMAs! From the members of LE SSERAFIM to BLACKPINK’s Lisa, K-pop idols took over the Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11. Keep reading to uncover all of the Korean acts who attended!

LE SSERAFIM, which includes members Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae, not only attended the event but also hit the stage with their brand new single “CRAZY” — and crazy, that it was.

Not only did they look stunning on the red carpet, wearing matching black-and-white fits, but their performance on stage had everyone talking.

ICYMI, the girl group is the fastest Korean act to ever get a spot on the main Coachella calendar — a feat that the quintet told J-14 about back in April 2024.

“It was surreal,” group leader Chaewon told J-14 of the group’s reactions on first booking the famous festival. “At first, we thought someone was lying to us. Performing at Coachella had always been a big dream of ours, so hearing the news really blew our minds.”

Not only that, the girls also revealed they’re excited to explore “diverse genres” for their upcoming albums.

“We love to explore diverse genres, so I’m sure we’ll be doing the same for our next album,” Kazuha revealed at the time. “We always deliver our story through our music, and we try to incorporate the best genre to carry that story across. Stay tuned for our next albums!”

Another iconic sighting and performance was Lisa’s, of course — the “New Woman” herself!

The BLACKPINK rapper and singer stunned at her solo VMAs debut, wearing a veiled nude corset dress.

Last year, it was revealed that the BLACKPINK members signed with individual labels for their solo activities, but would continue to promote as a group under YG Entertainment.

In February, Lisa announced the launch of her new label, LLOUD, and released her first song under the company, “ROCKSTAR” in June. She dropped “New Woman,” which features Rosalía, two months later.

