Spilling the tea! K-pop group Omega X, caught up with J-14 exclusively to play our “Band-Fessions” game. The 11-member group revealed who — out of members Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan — is the messiest, loudest, takes the longest to get ready, plays the most videos games and more!

Omega X was formed after musicians from separate K-pop groups came together to create the band. They made their official debut with the Vamos mini-album on June 30, and have been killing it ever since! Be sure to watch the video above for our full interview with Omega X.

