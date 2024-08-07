Over the years, the world of K-pop has seen its share of legal controversies, ranging from minor infractions to major scandals that have left a lasting impact on the industry. Keep reading for a guide to all of the K-pop stars who’ve run into trouble with the law.

Among K-pop controversies, the 2019 Burning Sun scandal stands out as one of the most significant in K-pop history.

The scandal first came to light on January 28, 2019, when MBC Newsdesk reported an alleged assault involving a male clubgoer at the Burning Sun nightclub, a high-profile venue located in Gangnam, Seoul. This initial report set off a chain reaction, leading the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to launch a broader investigation. What began as an inquiry into a single assault quickly expanded to uncover a web of serious allegations, including prostitution, drug trafficking, and police corruption tied to the club.

The exposure of the Burning Sun scandal had profound consequences, implicating several high-profile K-pop celebrities and leading to their criminal prosecution and subsequent departure from the entertainment industry.

Seungri, a member of the globally renowned boy band BigBang and one of the directors of the Burning Sun, was at the center of the controversy. He faced charges of sexual bribery, and on March 11, 2019, he announced his retirement from the entertainment industry. Although Seungri was not found to have personally recorded non-consensual material, he was implicated in sharing and engaging with such content in notorious group chats.

Similarly, singer and entertainer Jung Joon-young faced severe legal repercussions when he confessed to secretly filming and distributing intimate videos of women without their consent. This revelation led to his resignation from the industry on March 12, 2019.

Jung was later indicted in January 2020 for soliciting prostitution and faced additional charges related to illegal hidden camera filming and distribution. Alongside him, Choi Jong-hoon of F.T. Island and three other individuals were also arrested due to their involvement in sending illegal footage through group chats. Choi also faced indictment for attempting to bribe a police officer in 2016 to cover up a DUI case, though the initial investigation had been dropped.

Choi admitted to sharing hidden camera footage and was charged with one count of sharing his own illegal footage and five counts of sharing footage from other sources. On November 29, 2019, Choi was sentenced to five years in prison for charges of rape, until the Seoul High Court reduced his sentence from five years to two and half years after reaching an agreement with one of the victims. He was later released from prison in November 2021.

This scandal not only tarnished the reputations of those involved but also highlighted broader issues within the industry. For a deeper look into other K-pop stars who have faced legal troubles, scroll through our detailed gallery below.

