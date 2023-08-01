South Korean rock music is on the rise, and The Rose is definitely the band that’s leading the new wave genre. Keep reading to learn more about the K-rock band, meet the members, details on their lawsuit with their old company and more.

Who Are The Rose?

The Rose includes four members: Kim Woosung on vocals and guitar, Park Dojoon on vocals keyboard, Lee Hajoon on drums and Lee Jaehyeong on bass.

Prior to the group’s debut as The Rose, they were actually an active underground indie band called Windfall. The group was first formed as a trio after Jaehyeong and Hajoon recruited Dojoon, who had left his music company at the time. The band decided to search for their fourth and final member, Woosung, in 2015, and one year later, the band entered South Korean music comapny J&Star Company.

It wasn’t until The Rose’s 2017 debut single “Sorry” — which led to the band earning a breakout K-pop artist to watch honor by Billboard — that they solidified their stardom. The group released three successful mini albums, and were set to open for Halsey on her 2020 tour (before it was moved to 2021 due to COVID-19), when everything changed.

What Happened to The Rose? Lawsuit, Military Enlistments

In February 2020, The Rose filed a lawsuit against J&Star Company in order to terminate their contract. The band alleged that the agency failed to provide any payment since their debut in 2017, and that it demanded a rigorous promotional schedule. J&Star Company denied the accusations at the time and planned to “take all necessary legal measures.”

During that time, three members of The Rose decided to start enlisting into the South Korean military, as is required for every able-bodied man born in South Korea to do so for two years. Woosung was exempt from enlisting as he was born in America.

In June 2021, while being interviewed by the South China Morning Post, Woosung explained that The Rose had settled their lawsuit with J&Star and had been released from their contract, saying, “Everything’s been figured out … We’re not under contract with anyone any more. The [other] members are in the army and we’re waiting for them to come out. That’s all I can say.”

After the lawsuit was settled and the three members returned from the military, the band signed with Far East Movement’s Transparent Arts as their new label in August 2022. They released their first album since their hiatus, Heal, in October 2022.

“The main message of The Rose when we first created the band was ‘healing together with music,'” Woosung explained the group’s to Billboard in January 2023. “Coming into this new chapter of The Rose, we really wanted to remind ourselves and also remind our listeners.”

