Not only has Kaia Gerber sparked breakup rumors with longterm boyfriend Austin Butler, but she’s also been spotted cozying up with Saturday Night Live star, Marcello Hernandez.

Keep reading for a deep dive into the rumors:

Are Kaia Gerber and Marcello Hernandez Dating?

The supermodel, 23, and the comedian, 27, were spotted dancing together at a party in September 2024. In the flirty photos, we can see Kaia and Marcello are all smiles as they get up close and personal.

Neither Kaia nor Marcello have responded to the dating rumors publicly.

Kaia is currently in the middle of a press tour for her movie Saturday Night, which follows the original cast of SNL preparing for the show’s first broadcast on October 11, 1975. In the movie, which also premieres on October 11, Kaia plays Jacqueline Carlin, SNL comedian Chevy Chase‘s second wife.

Breakup rumors spark between Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber due to new pictures of Kaia at a party with Marcello Hernandez pic.twitter.com/IuiVmd1eno — CineWave (@CineWavee) September 19, 2024

Did Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Break Up?

It’s unclear where the stars’ relationship stands, however, the last time Kaia and Austin were seen together was on August 17, 2024, where they were spotted strolling hand-in-hand in New York City on the Elvis actor’s birthday.

Kaia did share the reason why she isn’t spotted out with Austin so often. She explained, “Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible,” she told WSJ Magazine in February 2024.

Austin and Kaia first stirred up dating rumors in late 2021. Since then, they have been spotted packing on the PDA, made multiple red carpet appearances together and even made out on the red carpet premiere ofAustin’s film, Elvis.

During an interview with GQ in May 2022, Austin acknowledged that while he’s often photographed with his girlfriend, he attempts to ignore the internet altogether.

“I go, ‘If I don’t see the picture, then it doesn’t really exist to me’. I don’t want to be really negative, but there’s hardly any job I despise more than paparazzi’,” he said.

He also remained tight-lipped when asked to open up about his relationship, explaining. “I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space.”

