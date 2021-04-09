When it comes to Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae‘s unexpected friendship, people on the internet aren’t the only ones who have something say! Since the duo first showcased their close-knit bond on social media and called each other “besties,” the entire Kardashian-Jenner family has been open about the TikTok star hanging with their family.

In April 2021, the internet star made her Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut when her friendship with the Poosh founder was showcased on the series. Skeptical about the 20-year age gap between them, Kourtney’s sisters took it upon themselves to get to know Addison better.

“We all decided to get to the bottom of Kourtney and Addison,” Khloé Kardashian said on the episode. “So, we invited Addison over for lunch but without Kourtney, because we just wanna ask a couple questions and get to know her more.”

While at lunch, Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick revealed that they had wondered whether or not Kourtney and Addison were “hooking up.” Khloé, for her part, got right to the point. “What the f–k did you do to Kourtney to make her so happy?” she asked. Kendall Jenner, who was also present during the meal, begged her family to stop “interrogating” the Louisiana native.

In response to the questions, Addison clarified that she and Kourtney were not hooking up. “No, but it’s just very weird that that’s what the impression was,” she said.

The BFFs first met in 2020 because of Kourtney’s eldest son, Mason Disick, who was a fan of the TikToker. “We got really close and we started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun,” Addison recalled during an interview that July. The E! personality called the influencer “super sweet,” and noted that she has “great energy” during a YouTube video from August 2020. “It’s like contagious to be around,” Kourtney added.

Addison has also addressed questions about their age difference.

“I feel like friendships can range from any age and I feel like everyone can relate to people in different ways,” she told Entertainment Tonight in September 2020. “Kourtney and I just happen to have a great friendship, which is really fun. She’s been a great person to have in my life. She said in my YouTube video that I had great energy that she liked to be around. I think she has great energy as well, and she has so much experience in her life that I can really just look at and kind of learn from.”

