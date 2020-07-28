There seems to be no bad blood between Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift despite past rumors that the two BFFs were embroiled in a nasty feud. Yep, the model took to social media following the release of Taylor’s surprise album Folklore and showed some support for the songstress.

Although she didn’t outright post about the album, according to a screenshot obtained by E! News, Karlie did like a photo posted by fellow Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt. In the snap, Martha was wearing a cardigan gifted to her by Taylor alongside the caption, “Peter losing Wendy” — a line from the 30-year-old’s new song “Cardigan.”

Another social media post by Karlie’s Project Runway colleague Christian Siriano showed the fashion designer surrounded by paintings, which he said were “inspired” by Taylor. Screenshots showed that Karlie liked that photo as well.

For those who missed it rumors began swirling that Taylor and Karlie had a falling out after Karlie’s name seemed to not make the cut on the t-shirt Taylor wore in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video from August 2017, that featured the names of other members of her “squad.” As fans know, Karlie and Taylor were practically inseparable back in the day, so the fact that they hadn’t been publicly seen hanging out together in a long time also added to the speculation.

But when Karlie, was asked about the supposed drama with the singer, she said, “Don’t believe everything you read.” They also put an end to the longtime speculation in August 2018 when the besties reunited at the Nashville stop on Taylor’s Reputation Stadium Tour.

“No one puts on a show like @taylorswift. #ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you,” Karlie captioned the pic.

Karlie further shut down rumors in March 2019 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. When asked about the superstar’s candid Elle essay where she discussed 30 things she learned before turning 30, Karlie gushed, “Taylor’s incredible and I feel really lucky to call her a friend. She’s one of the hardest-working women and I loved her essay.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.