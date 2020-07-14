Warning: Spoilers ahead. Throughout it’s first two seasons, Katherine Langford had a major role in the show 13 Reasons Why. Which is why fans were pretty shocked when she announced she was not returning for the third or fourth seasons. Now, the actress has opened up about why she really decided to leave the Netflix series.

“13 Reasons Why was my first role and something that I’m so grateful for,” the 24-year-old, who is gearing up to star in a brand new Netflix series called Cursed, told . “And obviously to have that great relationship with Netflix is such a happy coincidence, as they’re the ones who are also responsible for this story as well.”

As fans know, her character, Hannah Baker, committed suicide in the first season of the show, but returned in flashback scenes throughout the second.

“I think it also feels nice to have had that breathing room, of closing that chapter two or three years ago, and having the space to do a couple of other roles before stepping into another huge commitment like this series,” she explained, when asked why she said goodbye to her role as Hannah. “I feel like I’ve grown a lot more as a person, and hopefully more as an actor, and that’s something that I hope I can continue to do.”

For those who missed it, the fourth (and final) season of 13 Reasons Why recently premiered on the streaming site, and fans were left pretty emotional when Katherine’s character made a special appearance in the finale. But instead of the brunette beauty returning to film new scenes, they used old footage of her for the ending. Previously, the star explained that she was too busy working on Cursed to return.

“I think I was still filming Cursed, so I wasn’t able to go in and shoot anything,” she told Digital Spy. “It’s funny because I haven’t fully seen Season 3 or 4 — but I’m making my way through Season 3, and watching Season 4 now that that chapter’s closed.”

She added, “I’m really proud of everyone in the cast, and we’re still really tight. In many ways, I already know what happens and I’m just so proud for them. Closing that chapter was such a special part instilled in all of our lives.”

If you or someone you know needs to talk to someone, text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

