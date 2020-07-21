Warning: Spoilers ahead. After the major cliffhanger that had viewers totally shook, there’s only one question on fans’ minds — will Cursed get a Season 2? For those who missed it, on Friday, July 17, Netflix dropped their brand new show starring Katherine Langford, which according to the streaming service’s description, “Is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.”

For those who missed it, in the show’s final moments, Nimue fell in the lake while being hit with arrows. Naturally, this lead fans to wonder if their heroine had taken her final breaths and actually died. Although the streaming service has yet to make any major announcement about a second season, Katherine did spill some tea on what could possibly happen next.

“I’m trying not to spoil anything, but I feel like this [season] is really just the tip of the iceberg,” the 24-year-old told Elle. “There’s a lot of talk about the sword this season, and I feel like it would be interesting to see just how deep Nimue’s powers go and what kind of untapped power she has within.”

The former 13 Reasons Why actress isn’t the only star who hinted at a possible second season. While talking to RadioTimes , Devon Terrell — who played Arthur — also spoke about his character’s possible future.

“I didn’t want to create a performance that sat on the fence. I wanted to pick a direction, which moments I made him vulnerable, which moments I made him feel like he’s becoming a leader. And it’s the beginning of a really long journey,” he dished.

OK, Netflix, we really need you to let us in on the secret, because not knowing if Nimue survived is literally killing us! Here’s to hoping for a Cursed Season 2.

