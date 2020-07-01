Get ready to see Katherine Langford like never before! That’s right, the former 13 Reasons Why star is about to become a total legend in the upcoming Netflix series Cursed.

Mark your calendars, guys, because starting on July 17, the actress is about to be a total warrior. For those who missed it, based off the book by the same name — written by Thomas Wheeler — Cursed, according to the streaming service’s description, “is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.”

After watching the newly release trailer, it looks like Katherine is about to serve up some major girl power and keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Aside from the brunette beauty, thee sure-to-be amazing series will also star Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgård, Teen Wolf alum Daniel Sharman and more.

While talking with the streaming service, Katherine called the show a “fantastical and epic historical piece of fiction.”

“It’s a story that we think we know so much about, but we’ve never seen before in a way like this,” she explained. “Cursed has a little piece of epic, it has a little piece of fantasy, it has a bit of history. It’s empowering.”

Ok, we’re seriously counting down the days until this is released because Katherine Langford as a sword-fighting hero is something we are totally on board with. And, let’s be real, everyone need a little fantasy in their lives!

