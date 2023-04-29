Can you believe Katherine Langford got her start on 13 Reasons Why? The actress played Hannah Baker in the Netflix series, and has since gone on to achieve so much! Keep reading to see how she’s changed over the years.

In case you didn’t know, Katherine almost quit acting before getting cast in the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why. She told Glamour in July 2020 that the role “was a huge turning point” in her life.

“I nearly quit. I think I nearly wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t kept going,” she said. “I’m very grateful and thankful that it all worked out and young Katherine kept doing her thing.”

The Australian actress said goodbye to her career-changing role in an emotional Instagram post.

“Hannah … I love you … and I let you go.’ Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you as my journey on @13reasonswhy has officially come to an END!” Katherine shared in May 2018. “As most of you know, this was my first-ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah’s story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2 … There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

One of the first things Katherine booked after 13 Reasons Why was the highly successful Rian Johnson film Knives Out as the character of Meg Thrombey.

Katherine explained during an interview with Refinery29 that there “was something” about the film’s script that “just drew me in from start to finish,” she declared. “It felt really fresh, but familiar because of the genre and being an homage to Agatha Christie. Then [I] went on to audition for it and it was really competitive; the cast was super high caliber and the creators behind it are super, super high caliber.”

Besides 13 Reasons Why and Knives Out, the Netflix actress has gone on to star in multiple other projects, such as Cursed, Spontaneous, Love, Simon and Savage River.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Katherine’s photo transformation over the years.

