She's more than just a Marvel star! Kathryn Newton is known to fans of the superhero franchise as Cassie Lang, daughter to Scott Lang a.k.a. Ant-Man, but the actress has a seriously stacked filmography.

Who Is Kathryn Newton?

The 25-year-old Florida native is an actress who has starred in some pretty major projects, including Big Little Lies, Lady Bird, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, The Society and more. In 2002, Kathryn made her debut on the soap opera All My Children and has been nabbing some major roles since then.

“I’m really attracted to characters that are misunderstood, that make people laugh and cry. To be able to do that to an audience, to inspire people, really makes me excited,” she told Only Natural Diamonds in a January 2023 cover story. “I couldn’t have dreamed up a better role than Cassie Lang.”

Who Is Playing Cassie Lang?

In December 2020, it was announced that Kathryn would be taking over the role of Cassie Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Cassie Lang is my introduction to the Marvel Comics Universe and it’s a complete dream come true. They just posted my character poster and my phone is blowing up right now,” she gushed in the same interview. “I went to Marvel movies with my dad when I was a kid, and after we went to see Iron Man, I remember being like, ‘I want to be the biggest Marvel superhero of all time,’ which I now find ironic because Cassie Lang literally grows 40 feet tall and shrinks to the size of an ant.”

Upon her casting, Marvel fans were confused with the timeline of her character as Cassie has been played by more than one actress throughout the duration of the MCU. However, Kathryn explained that her version of the character is “kind of a mess,” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October 2022.

“I’m really not perfect and I’m super impatient and I want to be a hero but I have no idea what I’m doing and I think Cassie Lang is like that,” the actress added. “She’s just trying to figure out how to be a good person and you know making a lot of mistakes.”



