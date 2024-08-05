KATSEYE are ready to shake up the entertainment industry! This global girl group, formed through 2023 competition series The Dream Academy was created by HYBE (a.k.a. BTS’ music company) x Geffen (Olivia Rodrigo‘s company), and has already begun making waves.

Following their debut in June 2024 with the single “Debut” and their addictive follow-up “Touch” a month later, KATSEYE has proven they’re more than just a flash in the pan. To help fans get to know the members better, keep reading for a guide to their ages, birthdays, and zodiac signs.

ICYMI, the group’s official lineup was announced on the season finale of The Dream Academy on November 17, 2024. The sextet includes members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Rajagopalan and Megan Skiendiel (all hailing from the United States), Yoonchae Jeong (South Korea), Sophia Laforteza (Philippines) and Manon Bannerman (Switzerland).

As the group continues to rise in popularity, Lara shared her insights on their debut single, “Debut,” and its significance during an interview with Teen Vogue from June 2024.

“The main theme of ‘Debut’ is confidence,” Lara explained to the outlet in a call from Los Angeles, KATSEYE’s now permanent home. “It’s about our unity as a group because we’ve just been through so much together. Our journey has been very public for people to see, so, yes, this is our debut, but also, we have been building this sisterhood for a long time now, and we want to share the message that we are very much stronger together with each other.”

Lara added, “We want people to hear the song and want to join us and want to be with their girls and unite with their friends and their sisters. It’s really just about sisterhood and being confident and strong and powerful and the best version of yourself.”

With their diverse backgrounds and powerful message, KATSEYE is set to make a lasting impact on the music industry. Keep an eye out for their dynamic performances and empowering anthems as they continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

