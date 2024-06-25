KATSEYE isn’t playing — their making their long-awaited “Debut.” The global girl group is dropping their single, literally titled “Debut,” later this month — and we have all the details! Keep reading for everything we know.

Who Are KATSEYE?

The global girl group was formed from a 2023 competition series called The Dream Academy created by HYBE (a.k.a. BTS’ music company) x Geffen, and followed 20 girls from all around the world competing for a spot in the one-of-a-kind group. The competition’s finale aired in November 2023, which revealed the official final lineup.

The six-member group includes Daniela Avanzini, Lara Rajagopalan and Megan Skiendiel (all hailing from the United States), Yoonchae Jeong (South Korea), Sophia Laforteza (Philippines) and Manon Bannerman (Switzerland).

“I have wanted to form an international group based on K-pop methodology for a while,” HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk said in a statement. “To do this I believed we needed a capable partner. When I met [Geffen CEO and Chairman] John [Janick], from the first moment, we both felt instantly that we had a connection, musically and creatively. I am very proud of the rich history we have made and the tremendous talent we have found. I am proud of the opportunities we have created within the K-Pop universe.”

A Netflix series documentary is on the way that follows their entire debut process, and will premiere sometime in summer 2024.

According to Netflix, the documentary will “be a compelling portrayal of the journey to global stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program from HYBE and Geffen Records.”

When Are KATSEYE Debuting?

The group will drop its debut single on June 28, 24, along with a second single and an EP in July and August, respectively..

“This has been a long journey and an unprecedented collaboration between HYBE and Geffen,” Bang Si-Hyuk said in a previous statement. “We are very proud of the results and of all the contestants who joined us in this project. We wish KATSEYE much success as we are sure they will inspire fans across the globe.”

