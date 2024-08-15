KATSEYE is gearing up to release their debut EP!

That’s right, HYBE’s global girl will drop SIS (Soft is Strong) on August 16, 2024. Days prior to release, the girls released the highlight medley teaser and the tracklist for their debut album.

The upcoming EP includes a total of 5 tracks – “Debut,” “Touch,” “My Way,” “I’m Pretty” and “Tonight I Might.”

“The true message of our EP, Soft is Strong, is really within the title—being soft and vulnerable can sometimes take an insane amount of strength,” KATSEYE told Sweety High prior to the EP’s drop. “Each song has very personal, real stories hidden within the lyrics and we hope that our listeners can interpret them in their own ways and lean into their own experiences within the music!”

KATSEYE fans, known as EYEKONS, have been waiting for over seven months for their first release, and the members know the wait has been tough.

“It definitely feels like it’s been a while,” Lara told Teen Vogue in June 2024. “But I think that we take it very seriously that we want to give out the highest produced quality content that we can. Everything is so detailed down to the creative, the styling, the details of our dances, and the delivery of when we record our songs; we wanted to get everything to the best place that it could possibly be where we are right now. I think that’s why it’s going to benefit us and benefit everybody that we took our time with it.”

ICYMI, the girl group was formed from a 2023 competition series called The Dream Academy by HYBE (a.k.a. BTS’ music company) x Geffen (Olivia Rodrigo‘s music company), and followed 20 girls from all around the world competing for a spot in the one-of-a-kind group. The competition’s finale aired in November 2023, which revealed the official final lineup.

The group consists of members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Rajagopalan and Megan Skiendiel (all hailing from the United States), Yoonchae Jeong (South Korea), Sophia Laforteza (Philippines) and Manon Bannerman (Switzerland).

“I have wanted to form an international group based on K-pop methodology for a while,” HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk said in a statement. “To do this I believed we needed a capable partner. When I met [Geffen CEO and Chairman] John [Janick], from the first moment, we both felt instantly that we had a connection, musically and creatively. I am very proud of the rich history we have made and the tremendous talent we have found. I am proud of the opportunities we have created within the K-Pop universe.”

A Netflix series documentary is on the way that follows their entire debut process, and will premiere on August 21, 2024.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.