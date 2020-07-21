After announcing her pregnancy to the world on Monday, July 20, Nicki Minaj received an outpouring of love from fellow musicians — especially Katy Perry. Yep, in a since-deleted comment on the rapper’s Instagram post — that was screenshotted and reposted by fans — the “Teenage Dream” singer shared some serious excitement over the baby news!

“Selfishly hoping for a girl so we can trade outfits,” Katy wrote.

As fans know, the “Super Bass” songstress — whose real name is Onika Tanya Mara — is expecting her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and fans couldn’t be more excited! Nicki shared the exciting news via Instagram with a series of stunning photos.

“#Preggers,” she captioned a shot of her caressing her growing baby bump. Alongside another pic, she wrote, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement and gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

She has yet to reveal whether she’s having a boy or a girl, but that didn’t stop Katy from hoping that they would both be bringing little baby girls into the world! For those who missed it, the American Idol judge dropped the bombshell news that she and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, were expecting when she released the music video for her new song “Never Worn White” on March 4, 2020. Afterwards, she confirmed the pregnancy during an Instagram live, admitting that it was “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.” She also revealed that her due date is sometime in the summer!

Then, on April 4, 2020, she revealed that they were having a baby girl! She shared a snap of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor with pink cake all over his face, which she captioned, “It’s a girl,” along with some pink hearts.

We’re seriously hoping for a gender reveal from Nicki sometime soon and, who knows, maybe Katy will get her wish after all!

