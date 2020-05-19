Songstress Katy Perry just pulled off an epic surprise and made one of her biggest fan’s dreams come true! Teaming up with BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show, the American Idol judge hopped on FaceTime and pretended to be a substitute teacher for a day of “jokes, music, talking about all of your favorite foods and all of your favorite puppy names” with an 8-year-old superfan named Charlotte.

“It’s crazy to see you because you’ve always been my favorite pop star,” Charlotte gushed after the big surprise went down.

Then, Katy showed the young fan her own puppy, Nugget, before they talked all about what Charlotte has been up to during the current coronavirus quarantine — which included a lot of math, according to her mom. When it came time for Charlotte to ask her favorite musician some questions, the adorable fan wanted to know which of Katy’s songs is her favorite.

“Probably my favorite song of my own is ‘Firework,'” the 34-year-old replied. “Because people that are your age, 8 years old, and people that are 80 years old, which is 10 times your age… So, it seems like a lot of people love that song. It doesn’t matter what age you are, if you’re male or female or they or them or anything, people respond to that song. They all want to dance in unison together, which is fun!”

After that, Charlotte told Katy that her favorite song was “Part Of Me.” Before they concluded their sweet video chat, Katy made her biggest fan pinky promise to listen to her new song “Daisies.” She even told Charlotte that they would have to chat again after the song was released to see if it became her new favorite song.

But that’s not all! The “Teenage Dream” singer also recorded a seriously amazing, personalized invitation to all Charlotte’s friends inviting them over for a slumber party once quarantine comes to an end. Can we have an invite too?!

