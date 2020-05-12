Are Taylor Swift and Katy Perry gearing up to release a new song together? That seems to be the question on everyone’s minds, after the two stars dropped a few hints on social media that they were working on a collab. Now, the “Roar” songstress has finally addressed the rumors that she and the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer are secretly working on music together, and her answer may surprise you.

“Well, you’re just gonna have to tune in to [American] Idol next week if all rumors are true or false,” the 35-year-old told Extra when they asked her about the rumored collab. Ugh, the suspense is killing us!

For those who missed it, Katy announced that she’s got a new single, called “Daisies,” on the way on May 7, 2020. And when Taylor shared a snap of herself wearing a shirt with — you guessed it — daisies on it just one hour before, some fans thought it was a clue that she would be featured on the song.

“The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020,” Katy wrote on Instagram. “THE MUSIC MUST GO ON.”

Now, it’s definitely possible that it’s a coincidence, but considering the fact that the blonde beauty is constantly dropping hints, clues and Easter eggs in her social media posts about her upcoming music, fans quickly started to freak out.

Plus, the posts were also shared on the two-year anniversary since Taylor and Katy famously ended their longtime feud, when the pop star sent the musician an olive branch as a present.

As fans know, the two stars first started fighting after Taylor accused Katy of stealing her backup dancers from the Red Tour in 2013. But in July 2019, we all pretty much lost it when Katy made a surprise appearance in Taylor’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video. The ladies hugged it out during the visual, and it was truly a magical moment.

“She and I definitely have been on very good terms lately, but I don’t think anybody knew it. We just kind of reconnected privately and just wanted to make sure that everything was really good with us and that it was like a very real thing before we let anyone know,” Taylor told U.K. radio show Heart Breakfast With Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden about the appearance. “We’re not only good but we’re friends again. So it was really wonderful to get to sort of unveil it to the world in like a cheeky sort of fun way.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.