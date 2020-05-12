OK, guys, this is seriously so funny! On Sunday, May 10, in order to celebrate Mother’s Day, Katy Perry took to Instagram and gave her 95 million followers a look at her unborn baby’s sonogram. In the caption, the songstress hilariously pointed out that her daughter was giving her the middle finger “from the womb,” and the internet went wild!

“When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it #happymothersdaytome,” the 35-year-old wrote alongside the adorable video.

Naturally, the comments section was filled with laughing emojis from the American Idol judge’s famous friends. Fellow musician Rita Ora even wrote, “Just like her mama.”

As fans know, Katy is currently expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom. Back in March, the “Teenage Dream” singer dropped the bombshell news that she was pregnant, when she released the music video for her new song “Never Worn White.” The video ended with Katy caressing her belly in a white dress before turning to the side to show off her growing baby bump. Afterwards, she confirmed the pregnancy during an Instagram live, admitting that it was “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.” She also revealed that her due date for her baby is sometime in the summer!

Shortly after the major announcement, the couple revealed the gender of their baby. As it turned out, they are expecting a baby girl! Katy shared the exciting news via Instagram on April 4, 2020, when she posted a snap of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor with pink cake smeared all over his face. “It’s a girl,” she captioned it, along with some pink hearts.

But that’s not all! Get this, you guys — Katy has a brand new album on the way, too! Yep, she’s set to release her first single “Dasies” on Friday, May 15, and fans are convinced that it’s going to be a collaboration with Taylor Swift.

