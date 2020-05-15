Mother-to-be Katy Perry has left little to the imagination in the music video for her new single “Daisies.” Yep, the 35-year-old stripped down, bared it all and showed off her growing baby bump in the stunning visual, which was released on Friday, May 15.

“They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down / Took those sticks and stones, showed ’em I could build a house / They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ’em change me / ‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies,” the songstress belted out as she took off her robe and swam naked in a waterfall. “They said I’m going nowhere, tried to count me out / Took those sticks and stones, showed ’em I could build a house / They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ’em change me / ‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies.”

For those who missed it, the American Idol judge first took to Instagram on May 7, and announced that she’s had a new single on the way. Now, she’s has opened up about the heartfelt meaning behind the track that acts as the debut single off of her upcoming, unnamed fifth album, which is set to be released on August 15, 2020.

“I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think,” she captioned an Instagram post to celebrate the track’s release. “Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell.”

She continued, “‘DAISIES’ is out now. I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now… Especially the ones we left behind.”

We’re seriously counting down the days until KP5 officially drops!

