Hulu’s new movie The Ultimate Playlist of Noise hits the streaming service on Friday, January 15, and J-14 has an exclusive first look! Starring Keean Johnson and Madeline Brewer, the flick follows the story of Marcus (played by Keean), an audio obsessed high school senior who learns he must undergo brain surgery that will render him deaf. After the devastating news, he decides to seize control of his fate by recording the Ultimate Playlist of Noise — a bucket list of all his favorite sounds.

After meeting Wendy (played by Madeline) the two decide to check off Marcus’ list together. In this clip, viewers will watch as the pair attempts to capture the sound of 80 miles per hour for the playlist. Make sure to watch the video above, and check out The Ultimate Playlist of Noise on Hulu on Friday, January 15.

