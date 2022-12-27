In case you somehow missed it, Keke Palmer is pregnant! The Nickelodeon alum revealed she’s expecting with boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson during her Saturday Night Live monologue on December 3, 2022 — an iconic pregnancy reveal, if we do say so. Since then, the Nope actress and her boyfriend have gone on to show off Keke’s baby bump via social media. Keep reading to see all of her pregnancy pics!

Is Keke Palmer Pregnant?

“There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” Keke said while hosting the iconic sketch comedy show, opening her blazer to reveal her stomach.

“It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” she continued.

The True Jackson VP star is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, a fitness instructor she reportedly met in May 2021 at a Memorial Day party hosted by Issa Rae and Diddy.

“Never would’ve expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did but here we are,” Darius wrote for Keke’s birthday in August 2021 in a now-deleted Instagram post. “You’ve been a blessing from above & I thank you for showing me a lot of feelings I didn’t know I had in me.”

In a now-deleted Instagram post of her own in October 2021, Keke wrote, “Without being too mushy because I HATEEEE THAT, it feels really nice to not be afraid to show this kind of care for someone that I don’t share the same blood with. I thought it could never happen, I can be quite guarded, but I appreciate you for being a safe space,” she continued. “I will always cherish what you have given me.”

For an explanation of why the two deleted the Instagram posts about each other, the True Jackson, VP star said on The Tamron Hall Show, “It became more difficult to hide. We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I’m not gonna hide something that makes me happy It’s not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not.”

From “Baby, it’s Keke Palmer!” to “It’s Keke Palmer’s baby!” Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Keke’s baby bump.

