Love is in the air! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker have become one of Hollywood’s cutest couples since they made their romance public earlier this year. Their relationship timeline really proves that they love their privacy — and each other.

An insider previously told Life & Style that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 25, and the Phoenix Suns player, 24, are “making the most of their summer” and enjoying lavish vacations and just spending time together. “They like to hang out at home together — wherever they are — watch movies and eat lots of food,” the source explained.

Unlike the rest of her sisters, Kenny doesn’t have many attachments tying her to one place, so she is able to jet-set often with her man. “[Kendall] does what she wants without a lot of fanfare. Partly it’s because she doesn’t have kids, so she automatically doesn’t have to travel with an entourage, but she’s also just chill,” the source added about the spontaneity of the model and the NBA star’s romance. “Kendall just packs a carry-on and gets on a plane and a few hours later, she’s with her boyfriend having beers on a boat.”

The insider also dished that Kendall and Devin, who first ignited dating speculation in April 2020, “are really serious and have been for a long time.” That being said, what is on the horizon for the loved-up pair?

“The next logical step [is] to move in together,” a second source previously revealed to Life & Style. “They don’t get to see each other that much in-season and with Kendall‘s insane work schedule,” the insider noted, meaning “it was important that they share a home base, and in this case, Kendall‘s amazing new house in L.A.”

“They were practically living together before, but now Devin has a lot more stuff there, and it’s just so obvious to everyone that this could be a forever situation,” the source raved. “This is the first time that Kendall‘s in a relationship where she isn’t overly private or ‘hiding’ her boyfriend from her family.”

