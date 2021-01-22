Thanks to her famous family and modeling skills, Kendall Jenner has become a well-known name in Hollywood. She made her TV debut years ago when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered and from there, skyrocketed to superstar-level fame.

Although she’s worked hard to keep her private life, well, private, a lot of information has been released about her dating life. Fans know Kendall was linked to Harry Styles for years before they ultimately called it quits and continued to stay friends. But she’s actually been romantically linked to a lot of NBA stars — like Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons — in the past. In fact, she actually addressed this in a social media post from April 2020, when clapping back at an internet troll.

At the time, a Twitter user suggested that “maybe” Kendall was “passing [basketball players] around.” She hit back and said, “They act like I’m not in full control of where I throw this cooch.” Iconic!

Currently, it’s been speculated that Kendall is in a relationship with Devin Booker. They first sparked romance rumors in April 2020 while on a road trip together, and fans have been wondering where their relationship stands ever since. When the basketball star left a pretty flirty comment alongside her latest bikini post, he seemed to acknowledge that they’re still going strong!

Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of Kendall’s love life and dating history.

