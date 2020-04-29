Is this Hollywood’s hottest new couple? Kendall Jenner recently sparked romance rumors with NBA player Devin Booker, the ex-boyfriend of sister Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods. Yep, the pair was filmed getting some fresh air during a quarantine road trip together and, naturally, people are freaking out.

The two were spotted leaving a rest stop before hopping back into the Phoenix Sun player’s car and hitting the road once again. Although it’s not confirmed whether or not they’re a couple, sources close to Kendall and Devin claimed that they were just friends.

“Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group,” an insider told TMZ.

Previously, the 24-year-old model was romantically linked to another NBA star Ben Simmons from May 2018 until 2019. Earlier this year, however, they were seen together once again, but at the time, sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the exes were not back together.

“Kendall and Ben are not officially back together,” the insider revealed at the time. “They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part. They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another.”

Although it’s unclear whether or not she’s with a new man, sources also told the publication that Kendall and Ben “do really like each other, though, and love spending time together.”

For those who don’t know, Devin was with Jordyn until February 2019, when multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair had gone their separate ways shortly before news about her cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend at the time, Tristan Thompson, first hit the internet.

