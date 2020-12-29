Ever since news hit the web that former Dance Moms star Kenzie Ziegler had a new man in her life, fans have seriously been living for their adorable romance! In fact, he even gave her a smooch in the recently release music video for Kenzie’s song “Donuts.”

So, who exactly is Tacoda Dubbs, the cutie who totally stole the 16-year-old’s heart? Not to worry, people, because J-14‘s got you covered. We rounded up everything you need to know about the TikTok star! As it turns out, the pair actually met thanks to the video-sharing app. After Kenzie saw Tacoda’s videos, she slid into his Instagram DMs and the rest is history. In fact, the couple spilled a lot about their relationship in the dancer’s latest YouTube video.

When Kenzie and Tacoda went Instagram official, her ex-boyfriend Isaak Presley was nothing but supportive. He commented on a pic of the two stars, according to the Instagram account TikTok Room and said, “Actually adorable, I wish them the best.”

The brunette beauty seemingly confirmed her new relationship when she shared a snap to her Instagram Stories on August 11 of the TikTok star wrapping his arms around her waist, as the pair enjoyed a trip to the beach. It doesn’t get cuter than that! Need more information on their romance? Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything you need to know about Tacoda.

