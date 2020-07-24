Kenzie Ziegler Responds After 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Made Fun Of Her Singing Career

After former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller seemingly made fun of her singing career, Mackenzie Ziegler responded. Yep, the 16-year-old claimed her old dance teacher was attempting to “stay relevant” by talking about her during a recent video uploaded to her YouTube channel.

For those who missed it, in her latest episode of YouTube series “Ask Abby,” the 54-year-old made current Dance Moms star Pressley Hosbach make her own “pyramid,” and seemingly ranked current and past dancers from the reality show. When it came time to add Kenzie to their pyramid, Abby said, “well she’s not a dancer, remember, she’s a singer.” After a clip of this moment was screenrecorded and reposted to TikTok Room on Instagram, Kenzie clapped back in the comment section.

“Love when people can’t keep my name out of their mouth just to stay relevant,” she wrote.

Kenzie and Maddie Ziegler‘s mom, Melissa Gisoni, also seemingly responded to Abby’s apparent shade.

“Nice that a grown adult can still try to bully a kid! Grow the Hell up!” she wrote, according to a screenshot posted on TikTok Room.

As fans know, Melissa’s accusation that Abby tried to “bully” Kenzie came just after former Dance Moms star Adriana Smith accused the choreographer of being a “racist” towards her and her daughter, Kamryn Smith, in an Instagram post.

For those who missed it, Adriana spoke out about her experience on Dance Moms Season 8, and recalled a racially intensive remark made by Abby.

“A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day during my time on [Dance Moms Season 8] is, ‘I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of eight crayons, but I grew up in the country club with a box of 64 — don’t be stupid.’ This my friends is not something or a statement that can be googled. Ask yourself what does that mean? This to me shows that you think you are better than me and in higher rank and all together superior to ME!” the mom wrote on Instagram. “Let me remind you what you said in case you forgot. You told me to ‘LOOK in the MIRROR! That’s the only reason you are here!’ Kam told me she heard ‘they need a sprinkle of color!’”

At the time, Abby apologized in her own Instagram post, but after the apology went live, Adriana reposted it on her own page and added, “At this time, I do not accept Abby’s apology because her apology was not sincere.”

