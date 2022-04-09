The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards kicked off with a star-studded red carpet on Saturday, April 9. Celebs arrived to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California in their best looks, hoping not to get slimed.

Hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski, the awards show is set to be the Night of 1000 Slimes as the network’s biggest stars, along other notable names, hope that they don’t get covered with the iconic green goo.

“The Kids’ Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course, lots of slime,” Miranda shared in a statement last month after her hosting gig was announced. “Nickelodeon has always been my family and to cohost this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!”

Rob, for his part, shared, “I’ve always been a kid at heart so cohosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me. I’m looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home!”

The iCarly star walked the red carpet wearing and orange dress, while the football star had on light jeans and a red jacket. Miranda was joined by costars Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett, who both stunned in their looks. Laci, for her part, opted for a red dress while Jaidyn stole the show with her colorful gown. Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor were also at the event.

Similarly, rapper Jack Harlow — who is set to perform at the event — also showed up on the red carpet.

He was announced as a performer late last month and, according to a press release said, “I grew up on Nickelodeon so to be nominated AND perform at the Kids’ Choice Awards is crazy. Here’s to hoping I get slimed!”

Charli D’Amelio also set to walked the red carpet in an amazing blue dress. The D’Amelio family was also present at the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards where Charli got slimed after winning Favorite Female Social Star. She’s nominated for Favorite Female Creator at this year’s event.

When it comes to nominations, stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Elizabeth Olsen, Awkwafina, The Kid Laroi and Doja Cat are first-time nominees while others are accustomed to the Kids’ Choice Awards stage. Of course, it’s no secret that Nickelodeon viewers were able to vote for their favorites to win!

Scroll through our gallery to see which celebs walked the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards red carpet.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.