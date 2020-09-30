Congratulations are in order for the Kissing Booth star Joel Courtney! The actor, 24, married his longtime love, Mia Scholink in Arizona on Saturday, September 27.

″I am just so thrilled to be married,″ Joel told People during an interview published on Wednesday, September 30. ″It’s one of those things where as much planning and as much anticipation goes into the day, I’m so excited to be married to my best friend.”

The couple said their vows during an outdoor ceremony surrounded by family and friends, the publication reported. Joel explained that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic put their original wedding plans on hold, but they were still able to have a socially-distanced ceremony.

“Masks were encouraged and worn, and temperatures were checked at the door,″ Joel said. ″We left it up to our guests to decide their level of comfort, if they wanted to interact and talk to people, we asked that they just be wise [and] mindful, respect that some people might want to keep their distance and not interact.″

Mia, 23, added, “It was sad not having some people there, but during these times, it was totally understandable. It was so intimate, it was all close family and friends which kept it amazing, seeing everyone close to you together.″

As for their favorite part of the wedding, both Joel and Mia loved the moment she walked down the aisle and debuted her Demetrios Bridal gown.

“I was a mess. My chin was trembling and I had tears in my eyes. It was everything I could do to keep them from pouring down my face. I have never experienced such joy,” the Netflix star gushed. The entrepreneur added, “Walking down the aisle was such a special moment, with everyone we know standing there and then once I saw Joel I thought, ‘Everything’s okay.’ All the stress was gone, I felt super calm.”

The couple first announced their engagement to fans this past February.

“I like it, so I just had to go and put a ring on it,” Joel captioned an Instagram post of him down on one knee.

After knowing each other as kids, Joel and Mia reconnected in 2015. They dated for two years before briefly splitting up in 2017. When they got back together in 2019, Mia said it ″was a clear sign″ that they were going to be together forever.

“It moved really quickly after that,” Joel told People about their 2019 reconciliation. ″I knew she was the one.”

