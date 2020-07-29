Get ready, guys, because the moment you’ve been waiting for his here! Yep, The Kissing Booth 2 heartthrob Taylor Zakhar Perez just gave fans his phone number, and we’re seriously freaking out about it.

For those who missed it, the actor recently took to Instagram and urged his followers to text him and share what they think about the brand new movie, which hit Netflix on Friday, July 24.

“Text me! 708-419-1335,” the actor captioned a selfie video. “I want to hear from you guys! All the things. KB2, cooking, movies, TV, crushes, outreach, advocacy, etc. Anything and everything! Can’t wait to hear from you. I’ll do my best to get back to you ASAP!”

Taylor even took to Instagram Stories and posted screenshots of all the messages he had received.

“All I can say is wow and thank you guys, because the last four days have been incredible,” he added in the video. “The DMs are too much for me, the commenting, I can’t keep track of it all! I want to hear about what you want to know about Kissing Booth 2… What you guys do for fun… I want to hear what you’re reading, movies you’re watching, if you have any calls to action you’re interested in, anything!”

As fans know, Taylor played the role of Marco in the highly-anticipated sequel, and put Joey King‘s Elle Evans into an intense love triangle. Not only did the two stars have some major onscreen chemistry, but some fans are seriously convinced that they may be dating in real life.

Speculation that Taylor and Joey may be a couple first hit the web when the costars were spotted getting cozy in a few social media posts. Yep, they had a mini-reunion to celebrate the release of The Kissing Booth 2, and when they shared some snaps of it to Instagram, and fans noticed them cuddling up, they quickly started to wonder if they were more than friends.

Naturally, everyone was quick to wonder what was going on between them. But, during a recent interview with Glamour, Taylor revealed that he’s single and get this — he even said he might date a fan!

“I feel like it’s different if you’re in the same industry with each other and a fan of each other’s work. I don’t want to say no, because you never know,” he explained. “What if you date someone that doesn’t know who you are but then becomes a fan of your work?”

Well, now that we have his number, it’s time to make your move, ladies!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.