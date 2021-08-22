Dad goals! KJ Apa has been gushing over his dreams to become a father way before expecting his first child with girlfriend Clara Berry.

The Riverdale star and the French model announced that they were expecting in May 2021 via Instagram. At the time, Clara broke the internet with a photo of herself showing of her baby bump. In the comments section, KJ revealed, “She’s pregnant btw.”

Clara responded to his sweet announcement with, “We are,” alongside a heart emoji. The actor also uploaded his own photo showing off his pregnant girlfriend. While he didn’t caption the photo, KJ and Clara were sitting alongside each other on a couch. While the I Still Believe star looked at his phone, Clara had her hand on his head with her baby bump on full display.

KJ first hinted that he was off the market in December 2019 during an interview with WIRED. When he was asked how he was feeling, The CW personality responded, “KJ Apa is doing great, he’s very much in love right now.”

Fans were quick to do a deep dive on social media and speculate that he was walking about Clara. It wasn’t until February 2020 that the couple went Instagram official. Previously, the Songbird star was romantically linked to actress Britt Robertson and model Corinne Isherwood, but it appears that Clara might just be The One for him!

Throughout their time together, the duo have kept their relationship under wraps, for the most part. KJ may not speak about Clara in interviews, but he does share the rare photo alongside his other half. In fact, rumors started swirling in August 2020 that the duo had called it quits, but they put the split speculation to rest after KJ posted an adorable birthday tribute for Clara in December 2020.

“Happy birthday my love,” he captioned a mirror selfie of himself with his arms wrapped around Clara’s waist.

Clara for her part has been sharing her baby bump all over Instagram since announcing her pregnancy. She and KJ haven’t said much about their role as first-time parents, but his Riverdale costar Casey Cott spoke about their baby during an August 2021 interview with Us Weekly.

“We’ve talked here and there [since Clara’s pregnancy announcement],” the former Broadway star told the publication. “He seems really excited. We’re really excited for him, and we love him. He’s an amazing guy.”

Scroll through our gallery to read KJ’s quotes about being a dad.

