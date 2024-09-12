Singer-songwriter Knox Morris brought a very special guest to his very first award show — his mom!

“I don’t know who let me come here, but like, I’m here, so I’ll take it,” the 26-year-old singer told J-14 exclusively at the 2024 Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11.

His mom, who watched her son a few steps away, added: “I’m very proud, but I’m also very out of my element right now. I have no idea, but we’re here.” Here they are!

The singer-songwriter is best known for his song “Sneakers” which became a huge hit on a little app called TikTok in 2022. After gaining a large fanbase, the singer dropped his debut album I’m So Good At Being Alone? in October 2023, and toured throughout 2024 — nabbing some huge performances here and there, including Lollapalooza in August and the MTV Block Party just days prior to his first red carpet.

“It was so cool that we had a lot of people show up and like sing all the words, songs and stuff,” he told J-14 of the Block Party on Sunday, September 8. “It’s cool to do like random, kind of, pop-up shows like that. And then people actually show up and like, they’re wearing t-shirts and stuff. It’s crazy.”

When asked who he was most looking forward to seeing at the star-studded night, Eminem was his top contender — but he was also dying to see one other artist for a completely other reason.

“I actually met Chappell [Roan] a couple weeks ago and I made a complete fool of myself. It was great. So I plan on probably doing that again. It’s gonna be great,” he laughed.

He also joked that the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer’s recent viral efforts to set boundaries with fans might have been inspired by the way he hilariously embarrassed himself in front of her.

“She went on that little thing about people coming up to her, I’m telling you that was directed at me,” he joked. “Actually. It was like her subtweeting me.”

Jokes aside, the musician will be releasing his upcoming single “Invisible” on Friday, September 13, which he says is “different than anything” he’s done before.

“I normally do like pop-rock-y music, but it’s a love song ballad. It’s very out of what I’m used to, but it still feels like me,” he revealed. “It’s one of my favorite songs. I love it. I can’t wait. I’m so excited.”

