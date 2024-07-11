Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker want more Descendants movies, and we couldn’t agree more!

The two Disney stars sat down with J-14, where they spoke about working with the legendary Brandy Norwood and Rita Ora in Descendants: The Rise of Red, giving nods to the previous three-movie franchise and China Anne McClain‘s advice for this new era of Descendants. Keep reading for J-14‘s exclusive interview with Kylie and Malia!

“It’s cool that even though it is a new story we’re telling new songs, new characters and it still has that essence from the original films,” Kylie said of the upcoming movie, set to hit Disney+ on July 12. “There’s lots of big numbers and lots of action and the costumes are larger than life so i love that we’re bringing back that kind of essence from the originals.”

ICYMI, Descendants: The Rise of Red will follow Red (played by Kylie), the rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita), and Chloe, the perfectionist daughter of Cinderella (Brandy). In order to prevent an impending coup in Auradon, Red must join forces with Chloe to travel in back in time to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

“It’s incredible,” Malia said of working with Rita and Brandy, the latter of who plays her mother. “To have those as your parents, I mean we’re not just hanging out with them for one day, like, there’s a bond that you need to show up for. It’s crazy — they were seriously incredible, and everything that you want [Rita and Brandy] to be, they are that in real life and more. I mean they were truly royalty.”

“They both have a very regal energy to them,” Kylie added.

If that wasn’t enough, the pair didn’t just work with Hollywood legends — but also legends of the Descendants franchise! China Anne McClain reprised her Descendants character Uma, the daughter of Ursula, in Rise of Red, where she returned as Auradon’s principal.

“[China] was so welcoming and so warm towards us — and I think she knew because of the fact that we were telling her about how we were such big fans of her,” Kylie said of the Uma actress, before revealing some of her own advice. “She was just like, ‘Don’t feel that that pressure of feeling like we need to live up to something.'”

“Obviously we’re going to forever have the most special place in our hearts for those original films and we’re just always taking inspiration from them and always nodding to them so yeah it was kind of uplifting hearing that from her,” Kylie added.

As for their thoughts on more Descendants movies, their answers couldn’t be more excitable!

“I’m down, Malia, are you down?” Kylie asked her costar, which she replied: “I’m down!”

Disney, let’s make it happen!

