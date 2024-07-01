Hey, Descendants fans! Get ready to dive into the enchanting world of Descendants: The Rise of Red with the one and only Kylie Cantrall, who brings the fiery Red to life in this exciting new spinoff. Today, Kylie takes us on a delightful journey as she unboxes some of the coolest toys from Mattel, specially crafted to celebrate the upcoming movie.

First up, we have not one, but two dazzling dolls capturing different sides of Red’s charismatic character. From her bold fashion choices to her vibrant personality, these dolls are a must-have for any Descendants collector!

But wait, there’s more magic in store! Kylie reveals a spellbinding sorcerer’s cookbook, straight out of the mystical world of Auradon. Packed with potions, spells, and secrets, this cookbook promises to unlock the mysteries of Red’s magical journey.

For those hungry for more backstory, Kylie shares an exclusive book detailing the thrilling prequel to Descendants: The Rise of Red. Dive deeper into Red’s origin story and uncover the untold tales that shaped her destiny.

And finally, the pièce de résistance: Red’s very own costume from the movie! Kylie beams with excitement as she showcases the intricate details and vibrant colors of the outfit that define her character’s iconic look.

Join Kylie Cantrall as she unwraps these incredible treasures, each one a testament to the magic and adventure awaiting us in Descendants: The Rise of Red. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the world of Descendants, these toys are sure to ignite your imagination and transport you to a world where every day is an adventure!

Stay tuned as Kylie Cantrall invites us to embrace the magic and join the legacy of “Descendants: The Rise of Red.” Don’t miss out on these exclusive toys – they’re available to purchase now, so shop here!

Descendants: The Rise of Red will be released on Disney+ on July 12, 2024.

