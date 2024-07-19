Kylie Cantrall says the cast of Descendants: The Rise of Red could “feel” Cameron Boyce‘s “essence” while on set.

Kylie, 19, opened up about the movie’s touching tribute for the late actor, who played Carlos in the original Descendants movies, during an interview with J-14 at the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, July 13.

“It’s so special and we could feel his essence and just his incredible spirit with us while we were filming,” the actress who plays Red told J-14 exclusively. “And we just had to honor his legacy. I think I’m really happy in which the ways that the filmmakers kind of went about it, I think really, really special to have that.”

ICYMI, Descendants: The Rise of Red premiered on July 12, and followed Kylie’s character Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts who must travel back in time with the daughter of Cinderella, Chloe (Malia Baker), to stop the events that lead to a military coup at Auradon.

While most of the original Descendants cast did not appear in the film, one cast member reprised her character: China Anne McClain — and she was the one to honor Cameron’s legacy in Rise of Red.

After her character Uma assumes the role of principal at Auradon Prep, she confides to Fairy Godmother her intention to open the school to all VKs, including those from Wonderland.

Initially met with resistance, Uma tells Fairy Godmother it’s what Carlos “would have wanted,” tearfully gesturing towards a framed photo of his character hanging on the wall, which prompts Fairy Godmother to reluctantly agree.

“That scene is the one thing that remains true to the core of what this next generation is,” Malia, who played Chloe, told People earlier this month. “He’s a part of it in the ways that he’s a part of all of us right now of looking up to him and being able to admire him and his work and who he was as a person. He really had such a light and an aura to him that I think was just vibrating on set. We could all feel him.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.