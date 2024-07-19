Kylie Cantrall says Descendants: The Rise of Red is “not the end of the story”!

“Like Uma said, it’s not the end of the story when you mess with the fabric of time,” Kylie, 19, told J-14 in an exclusive interview at the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, July 13. “There’s a lot of time travel and as we know, time travel can get messy. So, definitely not the end.”

ICYMI, the Disney+ movie premiered on July 12, and ushers in a new era of Descendants. The spinoff follows Kylie as Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe (played by Malia Baker), the daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming. After Red’s mom (Rita Ora) stages a coup at Auradon, Red and Chloe go back in time to discover what made the Queen of Hearts so vengeful in the first place.

By the end of the film, viewers are given a resolution up until the final minute, leaving many to wonder if the fabric of time has been interrupted — and what the consequences may be.

“Getting what you want can be dangerous … especially when you mess with the fabric of time,” Uma, China Anne McClain‘s character, says at the end of the film. “You didn’t think that was the end of the story, did you?”

During a previous interview with J-14, both actresses behind Red and Chloe spoke about how “down” they are for more movies in the franchise. “I’m down, Malia, are you down?” Kylie asked her costar, in which she replied: “I’m down!”

As fans know, the original Descendants movies starred China, Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson, the late Cameron Boyce, Mitchell Hope, Anna Cathcart, Sarah Jeffery, Melanie Paxson, Jedidiah Goodacre, Dan Payne, Bobby Moynihan, Cheyenne Jackson and more.

“It’s cool that even though it is a new story we’re telling new songs, new characters and it still has that essence from the original films,” Kylie told J-14. “There’s lots of big numbers and lots of action and the costumes are larger than life so I love that we’re bringing back that kind of essence from the originals.”

