Kylie Jenner Denies Claims That She Is ‘Refusing’ To Promote A Black-Owned Business

According to Kylie Jenner, she would never “refuse” to promote a brand on Instagram. Yep, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star just denied accusations that said she was “refusing” to tag Black-owned business Loud Brand Studios after wearing their dress for a recent photo op.

For those who missed it, a Twitter user shared screenshots of the brand’s account alongside Kylie’s Instagram pic, which they captioned, “Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black owned brand, and now limiting her comments. @LoudBrndStudios is the designer!”

After seeing this, Kylie herself took to social media and addressed the claim.

“OK, this is just a reach. Why would I ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. This is completely false. I think this brand is amazing and I wanted to show support and will continue to do so. Everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios,” the makeup mogul replied.

ok this is just a reach. why would i ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. this is completely false. i think this brand is amazing and i wanted to show support and will continue to do so. everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios https://t.co/r7oWRMNwoK — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 7, 2020

Following her tweet, Kylie took to Instagram and edited her post to tag the brand. She also added the photo to her Instagram Stories to promote the clothing line.

Loud Brand Studios has since taken to Twitter and thanked Kylie, and her stylist Jill Jacobs, for sharing photos of the dress online.

“We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, wow! We are so grateful for Jill and Kylie because this has really changed things for us so excited to be featured on her platform how amazing!” they wrote. “Your support is really unbelievable, we are working quickly to get the orders out and answer and questions you may have.”

According to the brand’s website, the dress Kylie was wearing has since sold out.

Thank you all for the purchases the reposts and follows and amazing kind words your support is really unbelievable we are working quickly to get the orders out and answer any questions you may have love you all ❤️ — LoudBrand Studios (@LoudBrndStudios) July 7, 2020

In one final social media post about the situation, Kylie said “I completely agree” after a fan asked her to post the brand’s name, “if you wear or use any other Black-owned businesses.”

