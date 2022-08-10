Finding love in the spotlight! Kylie Jenner‘s dating history is full of musicians, including her current beau, Travis Scott.

While they’ve been on and off since 2017, the pair are going strong. They even welcomed a daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018 and son in February 2022.

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour. So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other. And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you.’ … I really jumped on the bus,” Kylie told GQ in July 2018 about the early days of their romance. “And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him. … We would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would’ve been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren’t going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”

During the same magazine feature, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said that while they spend a lot of time together, they “don’t go on dates.” However, they do consider themselves a tight-knit family unit.

“When we fight, it’s usually just because we’ve been away from each other for too long and we didn’t see each other for like two weeks,” Kylie told GQ. “And we have Stormi now, and I can’t travel with her. She’s too young. So it’s harder to see each other.”

Of course, Travis isn’t the only notable name that Kylie has been linked to over the years. During the early days of her fame, she briefly dated Cody Simpson. The duo kept things under wraps at the time, since they were both young, but Kylie is known to have more public romances now. In fact, she went public with Tyga in 2015, and their relationship was, in part, documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

These aren’t the only famous people Kylie has dated over the years. Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of the makeup mogul’s love life.

