Some fans have taken to social media and slammed Kylie Jenner after it was reported that she purchased two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, a $200,000 pony named Frozen.

For those who missed it, on Thursday, July 23, Breeder Stal Wilten took to Instagram and seemingly confirmed the purchase with a “Throwback Thursday” caption.

“#ThrowbackThursday goes to the most famous pony of them all, Frozen,” he wrote, according to Us Weekly. “We got news he has landed in L.A. and living the life with a sweet little girl named Stormi. @kyliejenner in true fashion, made sure her daughter had the most precious pony out there. We can’t wait to see pictures of Stormi and Frozen.”

The caption has since been edited, and Stormi’s name has been removed.

“#ThrowbackThursday goes to the most famous pony of them all Frozen,” the edited version reads. “We got news he has landed in L.A. and living the life with a sweet little girl. Her parents made sure their daughter had the most precious pony out there.”

According to Daily Mail, sources “with knowledge of the deal” said that the horse cost $200,000 and an extra $7,000 to $10,000 ship the pony to the United States. An insider also told the publication that, “Frozen will stay in quarantine for 14 days now, so Stormi most likely doesn’t know he’s arrived yet.”

After news of the purchase hit the web, Twitter users were quick to react, with some slamming the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

“Do you think Kylie Jenner can import me a $200k pony or is that too much to ask?” one person wrote. Another added, “Kylie Jenner just purchased a pony for her two-year-old daughter that cost more than my entire law school tuition.”

do you think Kylie Jenner can import me a 200k pony or is that too much to ask — mikaila (@ughmikaila) July 25, 2020

A third person said, “You could buy a house most places with the money @KylieJenner just spent on a pony for her daughter… It’s cute. But it hurts… $200K…”

Kylie has not publicly responded to the social media backlash or confirmed her purchase.

