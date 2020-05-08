Later, haters! Kylie Jenner just had the best response to a fan who asked her if all she does is “play dress-up” during the coronavirus quarantine, and fans are living for it!

“Yes,” she replied to the fan, who tweeted, “Does @KylieJenner just play dress up around her house?”

OK, mood. As fans know, this definitely isn’t the first time the reality star has clapped back at her haters! Last month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum slammed a fan who told her that her blonde highlights “needed blending.”

“I know b***h, it’s been a long day,” she fired back.

And she’s not the only member of the Kardashina/Jenner clan to address internet trolls recently! Her sister, Kendall Jenner, had an epic response to someone who claimed she dated too many NBA stars. For those who missed it, the model was spotted hanging out with basketball star Devin Booker on April 28, 2020, and fans quickly started to speculate that they were dating.

Usually, the 24-year-old keeps pretty mum when it comes to her love life, but when a social media user suggested that “[She’] passing [the players] around,” the superstar clapped back, “They act like I’m not in full control of where I throw this cooch.”

lmfao tweet of the year https://t.co/618eopr6UJ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 29, 2020

Wow, talk about no chill! Even Kylie was impressed with her response, adding, “Lmfao tweet of the year.”

But wait, are Kendall and Devin — who is the ex of Jordyn Woods — dating? Well, sources close to the pair claimed that they’re only friends.

“Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group,” an insider told TMZ.

We wonder which member of the family will clap back at a hater next!

