Fans are not happy with Kylie Jenner‘s Christmas gift to her almost 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The reality star gifted her baby girl with a gorgeous diamond ring, but some fans were quick to point out that the present could be a choking hazard for the toddler.

“Stormi is 2! What does she need a 22 karat ring for?! They be doing way to much. Let’s not even get on the fact it’s a choking hazard,” one fan wrote on Twitter, with another adding, “I’m sorry but it is so f**king ridiculous that Kylie got Stormi, a 2-year-old, a DIAMOND RING for Christmas. I know people work for their money, but that money could have gone to putting food in someone’s body, paying for medical bills, or planting trees.”

Stormi is 2 ! What does she need a 22 karat ring for ?! They be doing way to much . Let’s not even get on the fact it’s a choking hazard !! — V A L 💋 (@KissMeImPretty_) December 26, 2019

That’s not the only thing that the makeup mogul’s daughter got for Christmas. Stormi was also gifted with her own house from her grandmother, Kris Jenner! That’s right, the matriarch of the Kardashian/Jenner fam got Stormi a fully furnished baby mansion, complete with a kitchen, fireplace, doll nursery and balcony. Talk about goals.

Kim Kardashian went above and beyond with her Christmas gifts for her kids this year too! Get this — she got her daughter North West one of Michael Jackson‘s old jackets, and it reportedly cost $65,625.

Kourtney Kardashian has come under fire for some of her gifts. She got her kids a puppy for Christmas, and some fans were quick to question what happened to the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s other dogs, Honey and Pom Pom. When Kourtney shared a snap of the new dog to Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with messages like, “Temporary since you never keep your dogs,” and, “It’ll get a good permanent home once it’s not a puppy anymore and not worthy of the gram…”

“Of course we still have Honey, our baby Pom Pom,” Kourtney fired back to one hater, adding in another comment, “Wow so much negativity. We still have Honey, but thanks for your assumptions. I’ll assume Santa wasn’t good to you, hence your vibes.”

