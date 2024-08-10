Kylie Jenner is leaving her King Kylie era behind, and moving on to her next makeup phase — soft-glam! Who better than the beauty cosmetics owner than herself to perfect the look?

The influencer has dropped her makeup tutorial, and of course we’re breaking down all the things you need to recreate that glowy soft look.Keep reading to find out what products the Jenner sister swears by.

It’s no doubt that Kylie has been all of our makeup inspiration at some point in time. From her full on glams perfecting the over lined lips to her use of fun eyeshadows, we’re of course following her on her next journey.

The 26-year-old took to TikTok earlier this year to showcase her everyday look, which is honestly a lot easier than you may think! In the short video, Kylie starts off by using her own product!

She applies the Kylie Cosmetics Power Plus Concealer under her eyes, blending it in with a brush. Using her fingers, she adds a warm pink Glow Balm to her cheeks and blends it in (she also puts a little on her lips).

Following that, Kylie contours and bakes her nose with powder, while brushing a layer of Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder.

Once her base is finished, she moves on to her eyes! The mom of two starts off by dusting her lids with a shadow from one of her Kylie Cosmetics palettes and also applies it bit under her lower lashline.

Now for her lips, arguably one of the most important steps, she uses the Precision Pout Lip Liner in Cinnamon, adding the Tinted Butter Balm in the shade Love That For U — and that’s literally it!

That routine went by just as fast as the 10 year anniversary for her makeup brand is approaching. Can you believe she founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2014 and launched her first product the following year?

Her iconic lip kits have continuously been a staple in her routine since she first created the beauty line — which had an estimated value of $900 million in 2019.

Kylie was around 17-years-old when her business became an overnight success, instantly selling out of all products during its launch. Pretty impressive for a teenager!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.