Get ready, guys, because according to The Hollywood Reporter, songstress Lady Gaga is about to head back to the big screen. After her film debut in 2018’s A Star Is Born (which led to multiple Oscar nominations and one win), it’s safe to say that the starlet is a total triple threat. Well, some major filmmakers think so too, and that’s why the 34-year-old is in talks to star in the upcoming MGM blockbuster movie, called Gucci.

Set to be a true crime film about the 1995 murder of the fashion legend Maurizio Gucci, the movie will reportedly star Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of the late clothing mogul. For those who don’t know, back in 1998, Patrizia went through a high-profile case and was eventually sentenced to 29 years in prison after being convicted of arranging the killing of her husband. She was called the “Black Widow” at the time of her case, and her daughters begged for her conviction to be overturned after it was revealed that she had a brain tumor. Patrizia was released from jail in October 2016 after serving 18 years.

The script for the upcoming film is set to be based off the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed and Ridley Scott is set to produce alongside his wife, Giannina Scott.

“This project has long been a labor of love for both Ridley and me. The story is so epic, the stakes so high and the characters so richly drawn that we were determined to get it to the big screen,” she told the publication We can’t wait to see this come to life next year.”

As of now, the film is scheduled to be released on November 24, 2021. Lady Gaga has yet to confirm or react to the casting news.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.