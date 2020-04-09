Despite what some celebrities are saying, Lady Gaga wants fans to know that we’re not “all in this together” amid the coronavirus pandemic. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, the songstress explained to host Jimmy Fallon how the current situation is affecting people in different ways and that, no, not everyone is equal right now.

“I was talking to someone the other day about this messaging that ‘we’re all in this together.’ And while I think that the fight that I’m in, the fight you are in, is very different than the fight of a woman that is in perhaps an abusive relationship and has a child and lost her job and can’t feed her kid and can’t feed herself and also can’t get the help that she needs because she’s in a violent situation,” she explained. “There’s things that are going on in the underbelly not just of this country, but in countries all over the world, and I’ve been really focusing a lot of my energy on figuring out how I can help. Because we all want this to end, but being in this all together…that’s a tricky statement. Because what that woman is in…I want to honor that that woman is not in the same fight that I’m in, and I want to help her fight that fight.”

The A Star is Born actress also said that she’s always “believed in kindness,” and thinks being kind is the best way to help.

“I think there’s a lot of people that are at home right now and wondering how they can help, and they feel like they can’t and don’t know how to. And one of the ways that you can is to be kind,” she said. “In a time of catastrophe, kindness is the most important thing. We must be compassionate to each other, and I think also self-awareness while you’re being kind and making sure that you know what you have and what you don’t and that you take those moments to have gratitude.”

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that over reported that over 1,520,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 89,000 deaths Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People have been asked to avoid public spaces and quarantine themselves during this time.

