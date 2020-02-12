Actress Lana Condor shared the moment that Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before film franchise totally changed her life and it is hilarious! On Monday, January 10, the 22-year-old chatted with James Corden on The Late Late Show about her new film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You. While she was there, the actress remembered the time when a group of fans attempted to meet her while she was butt naked!

“The first time I realized that my life had changed involved the sauna,” Lana admitted. “I had been working out. It was, maybe, four days after the movie came out. And I was sitting there butt naked, and all of a sudden, I just hear squeals. The door rips open, and it’s a group of girls who run in on me, and I’m like — Ahhh!”

She continued, “And they ran in and they were like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re Lara Jean!.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I can do that anymore.’ So that was like, ‘Oh, this is a really big wake up call.’”

The actress also told the talk show host that she usually doesn’t mind when people follow her around grocery stores. Why? Because one time she did the same thing!

“I did that to David Beckham about six years ago,” she admitted. “I stalked David Beckham around the Whole Foods on Santa Monica…throughout the produce and I finished at the cashier. I thought that I was being so low key and finally he looked at me and was like ‘Would you like a picture?’ but now I get it. [It’s] not so subtle.”

As fans know, this hilarious interview came days after Lana revealed which one of her TATBILB costar — Noah Centineo or Jordan Fisher — is the better kisser.

“I’ve kissed Noah more because he does play Lara Jean’s boyfriend. But Jordan has, like, these big, beautiful lips,” she gushed. “I don’t know! These are hard questions! It’s kind of what are you feeling that day.”

