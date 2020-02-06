Move over YouTube stars because there’s a new beauty guru in town! Yep, that’s right, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor just launched her very own YouTube channel!

On Wednesday, February 5, fans were shook when the 22-year-old took to social media and announced that she created the channel to “share with you a little more of my life and connect with you more.” Her first upload — the classic, everyday makeup tutorial — was a 12-minute video that gave viewers some major makeup tips.

“I’m so excited, you guys, I’ve wanted to make a YouTube channel for a very long time,” she said before giving step-by-step instructions on how to achieve her glam look.

Not only did she go through all a list of all the products she used, but the actress also revealed that she loves nothing more than a bold eye look.

“I don’t care if it’s a super-chill, relaxed day going to buy groceries, if I’m going to wear makeup I’m going to have shimmery eyes. I don’t know what to tell you. I just love shimmer,” she admitted.

Lana also addressed a rumor about her lips — whether they’re real or fake.

“I get a lot of questions [about] if my lips are real or if I have fillers in my lips,” she said. “My lips are indeed real. I would never touch them. I would never. You guys, you heard it here first, my mom would kill me if I did.”

From the sound of it, subscribers are sure to see a lot more makeup-focused videos in the near future.

“I love makeup, so this was really cool to finally be able to tell you guys about it,” she gushed. “Do what works for you. There is no right answer. Makeup is supposed to be awesome and fun. There’s trial and error to everything you do.”

Before she ended the video, Lana told fans to send in their video ideas and it was no surprise that viewers asked for vlogs with Noah Centineo!

