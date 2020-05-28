Guys, Laura Marano wants an Austin & Ally movie as much as fans do, and we’re seriously freaking out! That’s right, the former Disney Channel star recently dished on the possibility of a major reunion during an appearance on E! News‘ In the Room.

“We’ve talked about it bunch. We’ve all been very, kind of, public about it. I would, in a heartbeat, be down to do a movie. For sure,” the 24-year-old gushed. “I’m like yes, yes, yes, for it! But obviously, one, our schedules are all crazy — not necessarily now — but our schedules are crazy and, two, it’s not really up to us. I think all of us, like, we loved working together. We love hanging out. We truly had a really special bond. So, we’re down.”

For those who forgot, Austin & Ally first premiered back in 2011 and aside from Laura, it also starred Ross Lynch, Calum Worthy and Raini Rodriguez. Ally was a shy songwriter who suffered from major stage fright while Austin was a confident singer, and together they made a perfect pair. Their magical relationship started when, without Ally’s knowledge, Austin went ahead and stole one of the songs she wrote. When Ally wanted to let people know that she actually wrote the tune, Austin begged her to have them work together on music instead. Eventually, she agreed, and the show documented their journey together as they tried to handle Austin’s newfound fame. It went on for four epic seasons before it ended, and everyone was pretty sad to see it go.

As fans know, her seriously epic comments about a possible movie came just a few weeks after the Austin & Ally cast reunited on May 7, via Zoom, for the first time in years!

“It was so good. Truly, it was so good and, you know, we hadn’t all seen each other in probably around two years,” she said. “We hadn’t all four of us seen each other…so, being able to do that Zoom reunion was so special and meant so much.”

But that’s not all! When J-14 caught up with Laura back in February, the actress said that she’d be “100 percent” down to star in a reboot of the show.

“100 percent, in like a second,” the actress confirmed when we asked her if she’d ever reprise her role as Ally Dawson. “It was one of the best experiences in my life. I love the cast and crew so much. Yes, yes, yes.”

OK, Disney Channel, fans need a reboot in the works, like, now!

