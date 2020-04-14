Former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui has apologized to fans after she received some major backlash for sharing a controversial anti-vaccination video. For those who missed it, on Sunday, April 12, the songstress shared the clip — which seemingly suggested that the current coronavirus pandemic was caused by flu vaccines — to her Instagram Stories alongside the caption, “I’ve been saying this. Freedom stripping. We’ll see what’s up when we wake the f**k up.”

Some of her followers were pretty upset with the nature of the video, and now, the 23-year-old has apologized to those “offended” by it.

“I’m sorry if anyone was offended by anything in the video I reposted on my [Instagram Stories]. I am not personally ‘anti’ anything, I am and will always be pro choice and autonomy. I don’t believe anything should be enforced upon anyone,” she posted on Twitter. “I’m pro do whatever you think is best for you [and] your fam, personal decisions [between] you, your [doctor] and partner. That video is nine mins long [and] covered a range of topics. The point that I agree [with] is that fear mongering [and] propaganda have us all allowing the stripping of our human rights.”

She continued in a separate post, “If you associate me with irresponsibility because of someone else’s beliefs, I can’t really stop you from having your opinion. But I did want to clarify and, again, apologize for any misreading of what point I agreed with. Sending love and appreciate being held accountable.”

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that over 1,950,000 people have contracted the coronavirus so far in more than 200 countries resulting in more than 123,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors and isolate themselves during this time.

