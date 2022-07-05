Lauren Jauregui from Fifth Harmony has had her fair share of relationships and rumored romances! Scroll to see the singer’s entire dating history here.

Lauren’s dating life all started in 2011, just a year before Fifth Harmony was created. She briefly dated a friend named Paul Martinez before calling it quits. It’s unclear exactly why they went their separate ways.

During her Fifth Harmony days, Lauren would go on to date Luis Santos from 2013 to 2014. The couple never spoke publicly about their relationship, only sharing a few PDA pictures on social media. Fast-forward to 2016, the former girl band member came out as bisexual after pictures of the singer kissing a girl were leaked online.

In the face of some questions about her sexuality, Lauren decided to come out publicly in a powerful letter via Instagram. “I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman and I am so proud of it. I am proud to be part of a community that only projects love and education and the support of one another,” she wrote.

Soon after the essay was published, the hashtag #WeAreProudOfYouLauren began trending on Twitter, with fans singing her praises. A few months later, in March 2017, she confirmed her past relationship with Lucy Vives — after they broke up — in a “coming out” photo shoot called Bare With Me.

Lauren has had her fair share of hurtful rumors spread about her. During her girl band days, rumors were flying about a possible romance with fellow Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, which she’s since said were “traumatizing.” In an interview with Becky G on her podcast “En La Sala,” she acknowledged that these claims made her “disgustingly uncomfortable,” in part because she was queer and Cabello wasn’t. Although they weren’t an item, the two are supportive of one another’s careers!

Now, enter to the chat: Ty Dolla $ign. After they met while working together on Fifth Harmony’s song “Work From Home,” these two started dating a few months later, in April 2017. They often posted PDA-filled pictures on social media together leading fans to believe that they were together until Ty confirmed their relationship in an interview back in April 2018.

The couple was together for about two years before calling it quits in April 2019. Neither musician publicly confirmed their breakup, but at the time, they both posted cryptic social media posts. Ty posted a broken heart emoji while Lauren wrote, “I know the truth before it’s given, I can read it in your feelings. Ladies, always listen to that little voice in [your] heart,” on Instagram.

